Bank of Montreal Can Has $109.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,242,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,219 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $109,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 736,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,072,000 after purchasing an additional 45,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,940,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,979,000 after acquiring an additional 68,066 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 93,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,177 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.