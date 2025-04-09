Bank of Montreal Can Has $82.52 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,671 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $82,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

