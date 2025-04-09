Bank of Montreal Can Has $93.23 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $93,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,356,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 738,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52,224 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after buying an additional 422,237 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $272.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.67. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

