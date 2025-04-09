Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,573,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103,077 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $107,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $279,103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,647 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,480,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Regions Financial by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,738,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,891,000 after buying an additional 1,237,538 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,309.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 653,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 626,820 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,868 shares of company stock worth $86,722. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

RF opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.