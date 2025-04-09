Bank of Montreal Can Sells 380,503 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,209,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 380,503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $69,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,527,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $6,882,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 397,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 69,016 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.37.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

