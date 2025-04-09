Bank of Montreal Can Sells 54,424 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,424 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $115,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $514.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.51 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $582.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $267.76 and a 12-month high of $652.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
