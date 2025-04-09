Bank of Montreal Can Sells 54,424 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,424 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $115,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $514.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.51 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $582.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $267.76 and a 12-month high of $652.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $740.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.47.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

