Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,394 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CSX were worth $57,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.05.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

