Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610,658 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $45,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after buying an additional 119,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,041,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,154,000 after acquiring an additional 677,344 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

