Bank of Nova Scotia Has $41.50 Million Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 263.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,956 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $41,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,288,000 after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,344,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Everest Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 855,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,947,000 after buying an additional 125,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:EG opened at $330.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $320.00 and a one year high of $407.30. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $348.81 and a 200-day moving average of $364.37.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

