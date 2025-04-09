Bank of Nova Scotia Has $47.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,205 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $47,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Granger Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,339,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,370,000 after acquiring an additional 959,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,646,000 after purchasing an additional 661,137 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,398,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,744,000 after purchasing an additional 601,720 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,927,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,211,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,340,000 after buying an additional 284,882 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.36.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

