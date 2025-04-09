Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 220,467 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 254.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,467 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $73,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,207,499,000 after purchasing an additional 117,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,439,392,000 after purchasing an additional 229,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,321,000 after buying an additional 182,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $560,918,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.53.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $236.50 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.51 and a 200 day moving average of $248.67.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.