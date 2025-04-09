Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 501,421 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1,142.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,421 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $64,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,396,000 after buying an additional 140,368 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Cardinal Health by 614.4% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,403,000 after acquiring an additional 205,818 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $124.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.91.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.14.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

