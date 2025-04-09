Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,218,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 510,326 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $79,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,165,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $858,101,000 after buying an additional 421,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,813,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,137,000 after purchasing an additional 467,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,331,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,780,000 after purchasing an additional 68,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,148,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,802,000 after purchasing an additional 715,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,731.36. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $5,837,144.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,578 shares in the company, valued at $52,908,838.30. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,716 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,281 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $77.24.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.