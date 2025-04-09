Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 314,324 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $72,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,643,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,796,000 after buying an additional 828,166 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 11,659.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 482,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after buying an additional 478,602 shares during the last quarter. Bennbridge Ltd bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $45,877,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,870,000 after acquiring an additional 261,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock opened at $142.99 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $161.36. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.99.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.