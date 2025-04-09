Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,401 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,310,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $996,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,650,999 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $169,261,000 after buying an additional 2,603,744 shares during the period. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $33,726,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Barrick Gold by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,299,834 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,182,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,361 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in Barrick Gold by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 10,269,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $159,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

GOLD opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Barrick Gold announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the gold and copper producer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.