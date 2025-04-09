Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Invests $33,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Pfizer Stock Performance
Shares of PFE stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
