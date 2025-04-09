Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Makes New $39,000 Investment in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 64,983 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,078,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $41.08 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

