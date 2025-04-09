Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3,140.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.94. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

