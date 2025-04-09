Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.77. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (XTOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

