Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Purchases Shares of 405 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,231.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 144,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $412,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,310.73. This trade represents a 6.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,018. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.