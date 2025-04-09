Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Takes $67,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 882 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,987,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $5,384,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5,745.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 4.8 %

NIKE stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

