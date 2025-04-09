Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 57,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 70,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $124.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $523,308.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,018 shares of company stock worth $4,955,613 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.