Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 79,976 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,976 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $210,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 718,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after acquiring an additional 88,640 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 656,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after purchasing an additional 67,310 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $2,309,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,837.91. This trade represents a 49.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,360 shares of company stock worth $16,006,428 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.48 and a 1 year high of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.73.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $663.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

