Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,344,038 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 32,837.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,348,131 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344,038 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $180,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,577,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.13 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

