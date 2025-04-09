Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 987,660 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1,069.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,079,977 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 987,660 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $175,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 611.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 824,407 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,477,000 after buying an additional 708,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3,316.1% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 297,238 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,340,000 after acquiring an additional 288,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.55 and a 200-day moving average of $173.99. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $255.89.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Applied Materials from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.67.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $65,173.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $880,131.91. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson bought 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,614,763.40. This trade represents a 3.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

