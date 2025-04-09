Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,141,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $234,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 171.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 838,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,370,000 after buying an additional 529,308 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,949,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE opened at $208.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. STERIS plc has a one year low of $197.82 and a one year high of $248.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.87.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STE

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.