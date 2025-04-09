Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $320,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $786,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,192,000 after buying an additional 67,913 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,494,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,058,000 after acquiring an additional 147,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $652.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $636.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.48. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $728.32.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.00.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

