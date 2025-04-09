Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,681 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $196,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $27,243,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in CDW by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 203,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,286,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $26,071,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,139.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 212,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,948,000 after buying an additional 195,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CDW by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 216,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,701,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.50.

CDW Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $256.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

