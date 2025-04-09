Bessemer Group Inc. Has $158.54 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,762 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,887 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $158,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,051.2% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 196,296 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 179,245 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,579 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Barclays dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.79 and a 200-day moving average of $218.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.