Bessemer Group Inc. Has $252.04 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,095,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $252,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.59. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $73,624.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,503.04. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,341 shares of company stock worth $663,041. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

