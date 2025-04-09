Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,906,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064,016 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $463,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 108.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $1,454,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortinet from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.77.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. This trade represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,988 shares of company stock valued at $59,094,530 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

