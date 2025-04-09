Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,798,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $165,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $460,066,000 after acquiring an additional 74,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,906,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $449,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,907 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,525,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $415,985,000 after purchasing an additional 574,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,906,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,911,000 after buying an additional 1,095,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:COO opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.43. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.45 and a one year high of $112.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.