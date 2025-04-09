Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 14,452 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,452 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $293,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $200.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.86 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target (up from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.