Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 157,491 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,545,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157,491 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $391,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $412,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,310.73. This represents a 6.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,018. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Citigroup reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

