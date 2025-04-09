Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 3,635 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $190,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,516,000 after acquiring an additional 501,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $196,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,055,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,342,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,347,000 after purchasing an additional 141,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $106.57 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.01 and a 200-day moving average of $137.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

