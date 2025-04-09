Best Technology Stocks To Watch Now – April 8th

NVIDIA, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Broadcom are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares issued by companies that primarily operate in the tech sector, encompassing areas such as software, hardware, IT services, and telecommunications. These stocks are often associated with rapid innovation and high growth potential, although they may also experience higher volatility compared to companies in more traditional industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $99.37. The stock had a trading volume of 317,085,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,047,234. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.05. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.41. The company had a trading volume of 66,028,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,834,628. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $518.37. 17,451,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,481,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $645.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.47.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $359.78. 18,933,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,890,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.55 and a 200-day moving average of $416.67. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.58. The stock had a trading volume of 32,921,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,773,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.34. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.05 billion, a PE ratio of 131.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

