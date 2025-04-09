Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Declares $35.00 — Dividend

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 35.00 per share on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.
Better Choice Stock Down 7.6 %
NASDAQ BTTR opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Better Choice has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.74.
About Better Choice
