BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,149,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,372 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.17. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 52.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff purchased 177,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,176,329.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 253,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,131.12. This represents a 232.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lowered BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

