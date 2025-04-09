Biotech Stocks To Consider – April 9th

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Danaher, and argenx are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks refer to shares of companies that specialize in the research, development, and commercialization of products derived from biological processes. These companies are typically involved in sectors like pharmaceuticals, genetic engineering, and medical diagnostics, where innovation and scientific advancement drive their growth and market performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded down $7.78 on Wednesday, reaching $167.90. 6,729,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,772,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.90. The company has a market cap of $297.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $418.16. 1,257,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $409.85 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.48. The stock has a market cap of $157.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $12.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.69. 867,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,357. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The stock has a market cap of $118.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,290. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.95. Danaher has a 12 month low of $171.30 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

argenx (ARGX)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

argenx stock traded down $23.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $525.17. 410,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,141. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -596.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $615.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $603.52. argenx has a 1-year low of $352.77 and a 1-year high of $678.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARGX

Featured Stories