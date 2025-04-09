Biotech Stocks To Follow Today – April 8th

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Danaher are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares in companies that focus on developing and commercializing products based on biological systems, often in the fields of medicine, genetics, and environmental science. These investments can offer high growth potential due to breakthrough innovations, although they also tend to carry higher risks owing to lengthy research phases, regulatory hurdles, and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.98. 3,625,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,787,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.13. The firm has a market cap of $323.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $437.83. 1,233,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $411.21 and a one year high of $627.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Danaher stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,392. Danaher has a 52 week low of $171.92 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.05. The stock has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

