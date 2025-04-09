Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BITB. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 6,348.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,102,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,139 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 177,401 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 235,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 122,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 201,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 61,499 shares in the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $59.07.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

