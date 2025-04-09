Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$59.10 and last traded at C$59.34, with a volume of 11078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEI.UN. BMO Capital Markets cut Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$79.50 to C$78.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$84.07.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$64.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 10.66%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

