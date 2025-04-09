Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

View Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.