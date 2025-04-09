British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,620,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,020 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,480,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,183,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.38.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

BTI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

