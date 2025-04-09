Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 530878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $112.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Further Reading

