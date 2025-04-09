Brokerages Set Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Target Price at $87.18

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTV. StockNews.com downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $237,308.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,585.65. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $15,763,884.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,509,043.38. The trade was a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fortive by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. Fortive has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

