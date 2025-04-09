Brokerages Set LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target at $95.25

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.25.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,915.68. This trade represents a 26.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,363,000 after buying an additional 28,525 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 722,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,555,000 after buying an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average of $93.95. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $62.39 and a 52-week high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

