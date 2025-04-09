Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Target Price at $74.37

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MCHP

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,599.36. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 7.2 %

MCHP opened at $35.34 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 325.00%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.