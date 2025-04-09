Brokers Offer Predictions for Dollarama Q3 Earnings

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research report issued on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upgraded Dollarama from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$156.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$146.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$163.31.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$149.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$147.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$143.77. The firm has a market cap of C$41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$107.80 and a 12 month high of C$174.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.1058 dividend. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

