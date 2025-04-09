Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,116,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $117,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 132.58%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

